Charges of contravening gambling legislation against Tyrone GAA club dismissed

All charges against a Co Tyrone GAA club of contravening gambling legislation in relation to a club development draw in 2021 were dismissed at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday after no evidence was offered by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

St Malachy's GAA, Edendork had faced four charges of contravening the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements NI Order 1985, as well as one charge of advertising for the lottery.

Similar charges against a member of the club, Darragh Cullen, of Bush Road, Dungannon, were also dismissed.

A representative from the (PPS) told the court the alleged incidents no longer met the threshold for prosecution and the PPS would not be continuing the case against Cullen or St Malachy’s GAC.

Dungannon Courthouse.