Charges of contravening gambling legislation against Tyrone GAA club dismissed

All charges against a Co Tyrone GAA club of contravening gambling legislation in relation to a club development draw in 2021 were dismissed at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday after no evidence was offered by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:25 BST

St Malachy's GAA, Edendork had faced four charges of contravening the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements NI Order 1985, as well as one charge of advertising for the lottery.

Similar charges against a member of the club, Darragh Cullen, of Bush Road, Dungannon, were also dismissed.

A representative from the (PPS) told the court the alleged incidents no longer met the threshold for prosecution and the PPS would not be continuing the case against Cullen or St Malachy’s GAC.

Dungannon Courthouse.Dungannon Courthouse.
When the matter was first heard at a sitting in March, defence lawyers argued that it was "not a straightforward case" and applied for an adjournment to correspond with the PPS.

