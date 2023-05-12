Charges of contravening gambling legislation against Tyrone GAA club dismissed

St Malachy's GAA, Edendork had faced four charges of contravening the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements NI Order 1985, as well as one charge of advertising for the lottery.
Similar charges against a member of the club, Darragh Cullen, of Bush Road, Dungannon, were also dismissed.
A representative from the (PPS) told the court the alleged incidents no longer met the threshold for prosecution and the PPS would not be continuing the case against Cullen or St Malachy’s GAC.
When the matter was first heard at a sitting in March, defence lawyers argued that it was "not a straightforward case" and applied for an adjournment to correspond with the PPS.