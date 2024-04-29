Charges withdrawn

A man who had been accused of possessing an offensive weapon - a hammer - in the Cavalier Court area of Antrim town, has had the charge withdrawn by prosecutors.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Apr 2024, 17:49 BST
Gerard Gillan (24), of Valiant Court in Antrim, also had a charge of causing criminal damage to windows on the same day in January this year - withdrawn.

The defendant admitted possession of cannabis and at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 23, was fined £100 on that charge.