Charges withdrawn
A man who had been accused of possessing an offensive weapon - a hammer - in the Cavalier Court area of Antrim town, has had the charge withdrawn by prosecutors.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gerard Gillan (24), of Valiant Court in Antrim, also had a charge of causing criminal damage to windows on the same day in January this year - withdrawn.
The defendant admitted possession of cannabis and at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 23, was fined £100 on that charge.