A defendant who had been accused of possessing a crossbow and knife as offensive weapons at, according to the charge sheet, the Sourhill Road area of Ballymena, has had the charges withdrawn for a caution.

Clayton McAuley (32), with an address listed as Church Street in Ahoghill, had been charged in relation to March 10 this year.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.