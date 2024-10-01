Charges withdrawn for caution
A defendant who had been accused of possessing a crossbow and knife as offensive weapons at, according to the charge sheet, the Sourhill Road area of Ballymena, has had the charges withdrawn for a caution.
Clayton McAuley (32), with an address listed as Church Street in Ahoghill, had been charged in relation to March 10 this year.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.