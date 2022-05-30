Cheap swim scheme being considered for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Confirmation that a PR campaign to promote the finalised itinerary will take place on this week was provided by the council’s head of estates and asset management, Jonathan Hayes at the local authority’s monthly meeting in May.

The issue was initially raised by Alderman Gareth Wilson who told the chamber he had been asked by a number of people if the £1 swim scheme would be making return this summer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Hayes, explained the schedule for summer schemes was to be presented to councillors on Tuesday, May 24 and told the chamber members would have until the end of the week to make any suggestions for changes or additions to the programme.

“I actually have a schedule for summer schemes ready to go out to members tomorrow (Tuesday, May 24) and all details will be presented to members for their consideration,” said Mr Hayes.

“It is a detailed schedule and will go out to members for consideration and I will be happy to take any questions about it.