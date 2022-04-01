Chief Constable visits Lisburn and Castlereagh District

The visit was part of District Days which give the Chief Constable an opportunity to visit a particular policing area and spend time with local police officers and community groups to listen to the issues affecting communities.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Superintendent Julie Mullan said: “I was very pleased to welcome the Chief Constable to the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

“This visit provided a chance for the Chief Constable to meet with district commanders and local officers to discuss issues and policing priorities in the District.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has met with officers and local community groups in Lisburn and Castlereagh City District

“He then joined members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team on patrol. During this time, he met community groups and witness first-hand the positive impact they have on their areas. He was also able to discuss a number of matters with them and reflect on the views of the local community.

“Having positive relationships with local community groups is a vital aspect of policing and we will continue to work in collaboration with them and partners to tackle local concerns.”