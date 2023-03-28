Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
8 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
11 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
14 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
14 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
14 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Chief Constable’s vow as terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the PSNI will not be deterred from delivering a policing service to keep people safe.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 20:25 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 20:26 BST

The senior officer was commenting after MI5 increased the Northern Ireland terrorism threat level from substantial to severe.

Announcing the change in a written statement, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “The threat level review takes into account a range of factors and analysis of recent incidents. The decision to change the threat level is taken by MI5, independently of ministers. MI5 has increased the threat to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland related terrorism from ‘substantial’ (an attack is likely) to ‘severe’ (an attack is highly likely).

“The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Most Popular
Editorial image.
Editorial image.
Editorial image.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Byrne said: “We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities.

“I would also like to thank the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their overwhelming support for the Police Service in recent times.

Read More
North Down attacks probe: two further arrests

“We will not be deterred from delivering a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe.”