Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the PSNI will not be deterred from delivering a policing service to keep people safe.

The senior officer was commenting after MI5 increased the Northern Ireland terrorism threat level from substantial to severe.

Announcing the change in a written statement, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: “The threat level review takes into account a range of factors and analysis of recent incidents. The decision to change the threat level is taken by MI5, independently of ministers. MI5 has increased the threat to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland related terrorism from ‘substantial’ (an attack is likely) to ‘severe’ (an attack is highly likely).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The public should remain vigilant, but not be alarmed, and continue to report any concerns they have to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Editorial image.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Byrne said: “We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities.

“I would also like to thank the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their overwhelming support for the Police Service in recent times.

Advertisement

Advertisement