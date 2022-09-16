Child cautioned after laser shone at police helicopter over Belfast

Commenting on the incident, which occurred at around 11.30pm, Inspector Paul Noble said: “Thankfully, on this occasion, no one was injured as a result of this extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour. “Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous. Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life.