Child cautioned after laser shone at police helicopter over Belfast
Police have cautioned a 14-year-old boy after a laser beam was directed at a police helicopter in the Ballyclare Street area of north Belfast last night (Thursday, September 15).
Commenting on the incident, which occurred at around 11.30pm, Inspector Paul Noble said: “Thankfully, on this occasion, no one was injured as a result of this extremely dangerous and reckless behaviour. “Not only is it an offence under the Air Navigation Order to endanger aircraft but it is highly irresponsible and dangerous. Lasers can cause temporary blindness and where pilots are concerned, this could result in a catastrophe and possibly lead to loss of life.
“Be mindful of the impact of such actions, and be prepared to face the consequences.”