Child without seatbelt detection followed Instagram video
A man who drove a vehicle in which his young grandson was not seatbelted has received three penalty points and a £200 fine.
Gerard Hartley (62), of Ballydonaghy Road, Crumlin, was detected in October last year after the incident was spotted in an Instagram video.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was "convinced" his grandson had been restrained.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "not the best behaviour" by a grandfather towards his grandchild.