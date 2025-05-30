A man who drove a vehicle in which his young grandson was not seatbelted has received three penalty points and a £200 fine.

Gerard Hartley (62), of Ballydonaghy Road, Crumlin, was detected in October last year after the incident was spotted in an Instagram video.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was "convinced" his grandson had been restrained.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "not the best behaviour" by a grandfather towards his grandchild.