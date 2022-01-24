Children break in to Co Armagh school, play with toys and left a mess, say PSNI

The PSNI say they believe children were responsible for a break in at a Co Armagh primary school at the weekend.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:55 pm

It is understood individuals got into King’s Park Primary School in Lurgan at some stage over the weekend, from 4pm on Saturday until Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of individuals entered the grounds of King’s Park Primary School in Lurgan.

“Whilst in the grounds these individuals have taken it upon themselves to make use of the children toys, and cause a general nuisance.

King's Park Primary and Nursery School, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“Leaving a mess for staff to sort this morning.

“Previously on the 11th January it was also reported to police, something similar, where on this occasion a fence was damaged.

“Parents, this is believed to be children, so please know the whereabouts of your children and speak to them on the seriousness of entering property they are not supposed to be on and the dangers associated.

“If you were in the area, and seen or heard anything please contact 101 and quote serial 266 of 24/01/22.”

