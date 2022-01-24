It is understood individuals got into King’s Park Primary School in Lurgan at some stage over the weekend, from 4pm on Saturday until Monday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of individuals entered the grounds of King’s Park Primary School in Lurgan.

“Whilst in the grounds these individuals have taken it upon themselves to make use of the children toys, and cause a general nuisance.

King's Park Primary and Nursery School, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“Leaving a mess for staff to sort this morning.

“Previously on the 11th January it was also reported to police, something similar, where on this occasion a fence was damaged.

“Parents, this is believed to be children, so please know the whereabouts of your children and speak to them on the seriousness of entering property they are not supposed to be on and the dangers associated.

“If you were in the area, and seen or heard anything please contact 101 and quote serial 266 of 24/01/22.”

-

-