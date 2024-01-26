Register
BREAKING

'Chip shop' delivery job on hold for R driver who hit speed of 85mph

A motorist who was an R driver at the time - restricted to doing 45mph - has been banned from the roads for two weeks and fined £100 for hitting a speed of 85mph.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:57 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Daniel Lee Sherwin (24), of Shanlieve in Ballymena, was detected at Moorfields Road near Ballymena at 11pm on July 8 last year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant's car was getting repaired and he had borrowed his cousin's Volkswagen Golf and allowed his speed to go "well beyond" what it should have been.

The barrister told Thursday's sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was due, "this weekend", to start a job doing deliveries for a "chip shop".

Banning the defendant for two weeks, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You may have to delay your new job with the chip shop doing deliveries because I am going to disqualify you but after two weeks you can take up that employment".