'Chip shop' delivery job on hold for R driver who hit speed of 85mph
Daniel Lee Sherwin (24), of Shanlieve in Ballymena, was detected at Moorfields Road near Ballymena at 11pm on July 8 last year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant's car was getting repaired and he had borrowed his cousin's Volkswagen Golf and allowed his speed to go "well beyond" what it should have been.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The barrister told Thursday's sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was due, "this weekend", to start a job doing deliveries for a "chip shop".
Banning the defendant for two weeks, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You may have to delay your new job with the chip shop doing deliveries because I am going to disqualify you but after two weeks you can take up that employment".