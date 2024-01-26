The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Daniel Lee Sherwin (24), of Shanlieve in Ballymena, was detected at Moorfields Road near Ballymena at 11pm on July 8 last year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant's car was getting repaired and he had borrowed his cousin's Volkswagen Golf and allowed his speed to go "well beyond" what it should have been.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barrister told Thursday's sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was due, "this weekend", to start a job doing deliveries for a "chip shop".