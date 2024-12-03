Chloe Ferris: two arrests made by police investigating Belfast night club death

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 15:10 BST
Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in her 20s at Lux night club in Belfast during the early hours of Sunday, December 1, have made two arrests as part of their enquiries.

Chloe Ferris, who was in her 20s and from West Belfast, died in the incident which also resulted in a second woman being hospitalised.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (December 3) afternoon, the PSNI said two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Lux night club. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Lux night club. Photo: Google

Police added they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to contact them on 101.

As part of the PSNI investigation, a post mortem examination has been carried out and enquiries are continuing to determine the cause of Chloe’s death.

