Chloe Ferris: two arrests made by police investigating Belfast night club death
Chloe Ferris, who was in her 20s and from West Belfast, died in the incident which also resulted in a second woman being hospitalised.
In a statement issued on Tuesday (December 3) afternoon, the PSNI said two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
Police added they are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to contact them on 101.
As part of the PSNI investigation, a post mortem examination has been carried out and enquiries are continuing to determine the cause of Chloe’s death.