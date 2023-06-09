Police have launched a criminal investigation into the disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell from Ballymena.

A number of scenes are being examined as the search continues for Chloe, who police are treating as a high-risk missing person.

Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: "I am appealing directly to Chloe to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Chloe. I know she was last seen by family on Friday, June 2 and then she is captured on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the late hours of Friday 2 into the early hours of Saturday 3. She was walking in the direction of James Street.

Superintendent Gillian Kearney, District Commander for Mid and East Antrim pictured with Darren Harper, District Commander Community Rescue Service at a press conference at Ballymena PSNI station. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

"We are becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety. It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"We have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance and we are examining a number of scenes. A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan yesterday (Thursday) and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

"Please look at the photograph of Chloe. She was last seen wearing a green and black North Face style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Rescue Teams

Chloe Mitchell.

"I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe.”

Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers and Harryville Residents Association have been involved in search operations.

Superintendent Kearney added: "If you have any information, even if you think it might not be important enough to share, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2262 of 05/06/23. What you tell us could hold the key to finding Chloe."