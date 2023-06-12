Chloe Mitchell: Brandon John Rainey (26) charged with murder of Ballymena woman

A 26-year-old man from Ballymena has appeared in court charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell.

The disappearance of the 21-year-old at the beginning of June sparked extensive searches. Police launched a murder inquiry on Sunday night after suspected human remains were found.

Brandon John Rainey, from James Street in Ballymena, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, where he was charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2 and 5. Rainey was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 6.

At the same court on Monday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Johnston Gordon, from Nursery Close, Ballymena was charged with assisting an offender after an alleged murder.

Chloe Mitchell