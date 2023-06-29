The funeral service of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell will be broadcast on a large screen in the King George Harryville Park, Ballymena, today (Thursday).

Chloe’s disappearance earlier this month sparked a huge search operation. After human remains – later to be confirmed to be those of Chloe – were found in Ballymena on June 11, police launched a murder inquiry.

Tribute was paid to Chloe at vigils in her home town and in Belfast. A service of thanksgiving for her life will be held at her home in Ballymena today at 12 noon followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A family notice said she was “the much loved daughter of George and Georgina, devoted sister of Kirstie, Jamie, Philip, Nadine and Ryan, loving granddaughter of Maureen and Tommy McDowell, Sally Mitchell and the late George and will also be cherished by all her aunts, uncles and cousins”.

Chloe Mitchell. Image submitted by PSNI

It added: “The funeral service will be live streamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services’ Facebook page and everyone is also welcome to watch the service live on a large screen in the King George Harryville Park, Ballymena.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Chloe if desired and payable by cheque to Turning Point N.I. C/o Alan Francey Funeral Services 94 Toome Road, Ballymena BT42 2BU or donate online at www.franceyfunerals.com .

“Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.”

Advertisement

Advertisement