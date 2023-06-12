A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning that, following the disovery of suspected human remains on Sunday, a 26-year-old man has been charged with murder.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.
Extensive searches for Chloe, a high risk missing person, had been carried out since her disappearance at the beginning of June.
“Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, (June 12).
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”