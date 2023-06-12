Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder and disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell from Ballymena, have charged two men to court.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning that, following the disovery of suspected human remains on Sunday, a 26-year-old man has been charged with murder.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.

Extensive searches for Chloe, a high risk missing person, had been carried out since her disappearance at the beginning of June.

Chloe Mitchell

“Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, (June 12).