Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Chloe Mitchell: Man (26) charged with murder of Ballymena woman

Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder and disappearance of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell from Ballymena, have charged two men to court.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning that, following the disovery of suspected human remains on Sunday, a 26-year-old man has been charged with murder.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting offenders.

Extensive searches for Chloe, a high risk missing person, had been carried out since her disappearance at the beginning of June.

Most Popular
Chloe MitchellChloe Mitchell
Chloe Mitchell
Read More
Chloe Mitchell: murder inquiry launched in Ballymena as suspected human remains ...

“Both men are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, (June 12).

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”