Chloe Mitchell: man accused of Ballymena woman’s murder pleads not guilty
Brandon John Rainey, with an address listed as Maghaberry Prison but formerly of James Street in Ballymena, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, May 24.
Rainey is charged with murdering Ms Mitchell (21) on June 3 last year and attempting to prevent the burial of her body.
He pleaded “not guilty” to both charges and the case was adjourned until September to allow for a psychiatric report to be compiled.
Extensive searches for Ms Mitchell took in the Ballymena area in June 2023. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre. Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area.
Relatives and friends of Ms Mitchell were at the Laganside complex for Friday’s arraignment hearing. As was the case last month at Ballymena Magistrates Court, many of them wore ‘Justice for Chloe’ T-shirts.