Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The post mortem on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded. The identification process is still ongoing.”
Chloe was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre. Extensive searches took place in the area earlier this month and police launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found.
A 26-year-old man from Ballymena has appeared in court charged with Chloe’s murder.