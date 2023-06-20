Register
Chloe Mitchell murder probe: post mortem on human remains concluded

Police investigating the murder of 21-year-old Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell have issued an update this afternoon (Tuesday).
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:26 BST

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The post mortem on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded. The identification process is still ongoing.”

Chloe was last seen in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre. Extensive searches took place in the area earlier this month and police launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found.

A 26-year-old man from Ballymena has appeared in court charged with Chloe’s murder.

Floral tributes in Ballymena. Picture: Peter Morrison/PressEyeFloral tributes in Ballymena. Picture: Peter Morrison/PressEye
