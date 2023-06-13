Detectives investigating the murder of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell are urging people to stop sharing and commenting on graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms.

In an appeal issued this evening (Tuesday), Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “I am aware of graphic videos and texts circulating on social media platforms and would appeal to people not to share or comment on these, as not only do they contain many inaccuracies, they are also causing significant distress to Chloe’s family and friends.

“I am also aware of commentary in the media speculating about the recovery of human remains at specific locations. We would ask people not to comment and share such matters as they are likely to be incorrect, inaccurate and very hurtful to Chloe’s family.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience while our investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, or who has images or videos that they believe may be of relevance to the investigation, is asked to call detectives on 101 or alternatively, you can submit information and/or upload videos, images and dash cam footage onto the Major Incident Public Portal on https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S09-PO1 “

Floral tributes in Ballymena. Picture: Peter Morrison/PressEye

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org