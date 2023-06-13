Register
Chloe Mitchell: silent tribute at Mid and East Antrim Council

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim paid tribute to murdered Ballymena woman 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell at Monday’s meeting of the borough council.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:53 BST

Speaking at The Braid, first citizen Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Chloe Mitchell following last night’s (Sunday) devastating announcement regarding her disappearance. “Their pain and suffering at this time is unimaginable. It is absolutely heartbreaking.

“I want to pay tribute to the police, Community Rescue Service and all of those within the local community for their tireless efforts to find Chloe throughout the past week.

“I urge anybody with any information regarding what is tragically now a murder investigation to share that information with the PSNI.

Chloe MitchellChloe Mitchell
“As mayor, on behalf of the council, I would extend our sincere condolences to Chloe’s family and friends and our thoughts are with the entire family circle at this very difficult time.”

Ald Mulvenna then asked members to stand as a mark of respect to observe a one-minute silence.

A 26-year-old man from Ballymena has appeared in court charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell.

The disappearance of the 21-year-old at the beginning of June sparked extensive searches. Police launched a murder inquiry on Sunday night after suspected human remains were found.

