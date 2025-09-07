Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of ‘Chrissy’ Christopher Burns in Mountnorris have charged a man with his murder.

The 39-year-old man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 8.

Mr Burns, who was 40, who was originally from the Warrenpoint area, was found dead at an address in the Cusher Green area on Thursday, September 4, after police received a report at around 11.30am of a concern for safety.

Officers and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the property but Mr Burns was located deceased at the scene with serious head and facial injuries.