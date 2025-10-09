Christopher Simpson. Photo provided by PSNI

The PSNI is appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who failed to appear in court.

Police say there is currently a bench warrant outstanding for Christopher Simpson after he failed to appear at court on Wednesday, April 2.

In a statement issued this evening (Thursday, October 9), police added: “If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is CW 76 25/07/25.”