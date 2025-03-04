Cider drinker was staggering drunk in middle of dark section of main road between Ballymoney and Coleraine
Willliam McCook, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of 'jaywalking' - that 'being a pedestrian endangered your own safety or that of another person through your own negligence on a road' at Newbridge Road between Coleraine and Ballymoney.
He also admitted a charge of being 'simple drunk' at around 11.30pm on February 26 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police received an emergency call about a man "staggering and walking in the middle of the Newbridge Road near Damhead Road. An off-duty police officer had nearly collided with him and had to swerve their vehicle to avoid hitting him".
Police arrived and found the defendant sitting at the side of the road. He was under the influence of alcohol and had a bottle of cider in his possession.
The prosecutor said the section of the road was a 60mph zone with no street lights "which caused great danger for both himself and other road users".
The defendant, who had 83 previous convictions, was fined £200.