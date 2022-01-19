City gathers to remember Ashling

The event, which included prayers, readings and a moving violin duet, was organised by Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood and various local churches and community organisations.

It saw over three hundred people from our local community come together to light candles and sign a book of condolence for Ashling’s friends and family.

Siobhan Graham from Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid encouraged those gathered to “remember all the Ashlings”- all women and girls who experience violence and fear, an issue which has become so prominent across the world in recent years as more and more women have spoken out with their stories.

The vigil ended with Ag Críost an Síol played by Brigid and Philip Walton on the violin, followed by three minutes of silent reflection. It is the hope and prayer of the organisers that this devastating tragedy may spark more conversation - and more importantly, action - around how we treat women and girls, leading to a genuine, lasting and positive change in our culture.

The idea to hold the vigil came from Lisburn Councillor Sorcha Eastwood, who was approached by local people asking if a memorial had been planned. She reached out to the minister of First Lisburn John Brackenridge and Dee French from St Patrick’s Parish Centre, who contacted other churches and organisations to take part

“It was truly so moving and emotional to see so many people from right across the community coming together to mourn the loss of, not just Ashling Murphy, but all the women and girls who have died as a result of violence,” said Ms Eastwood. “ I think people coming together on Sunday evening shows that they are determined to tackle the scourge of male violence against women and I will continue to play my part in that as a survivor of domestic abuse to make sure that out of such unspeakable and awful tragedy, there can be a redoubled effort to tackle the issue of violence again women and girls.”

The Mayor of Lisburn Alderman Stephen Martin attended the vigil. He said: “The tragic loss of Ashling has moved so many across Lisburn and Castlereagh to express their solidarity with the Murphy family, Ashling’s partner Ryan and her wider friendship circle. “Lisburn’s vigil was a poignant and powerful moment of reflection in tribute to Ashling. We heard from those who work day in day out to end violence against women and girls.

“We can’t let Ashling’s passing fade without consequence. What happened was not a random or isolated event. It is a stark reminder that we all can do more to be better role models in our own community.”

First Minister, Lagan Valley MLA, Paul Givan, also attended the poignant service at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church. “As a father of three daughters I know that when I was in Lisburn at the vigil, I was thinking about them.

“I was thinking about the type of society that they’re growing up in and when they get to that age, they should feel safe, they should be respected, they should not be objectified, they should not have to suffer the kind of poor, bad behaviour that often is directed at women and girls.

“We all must take that personal responsibility to change our society and call out for the behaviour being what it is when we witness it.”

Lagan Valley MLA and Ulster Unionist Party Deputy Leader, Robbie Butler, is calling on men to “be the change not the danger.”

Speaking after the vigil, Mr Butler said: “The vigil held by a representation of local Churches across Lisburn at 1st Lisburn Presbyterian and attended by people from all corners of our community was testament of the rejection of violence against women and a clear call that this very real issue needs to be addressed as a priority.

“Women should be free from fear of the threat of violence or harm, regardless of where they are. Be that at home, work, socialising or as in the case of Aisling just out for a run. We all must step up and do more.

“Whilst recognising the scale of change required, as a first and important call I am asking for Men to be the change and not the danger.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Aishling’s family and friends.”

Lagan Valley MP and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson attended a vigil which was held at Stormont on Monday. “we have all been touched and affected by the tragic murder of Ashling Murphy,” said Sir Jeffrey. “It was good to see politicians and people from across the community coming together in Lisburn and at Stormont to stand together, not only in memory of AShling but also as an act of solidarity with all those who live in fear of even going out for a walk or run because of this type of incident,

“Indeed even in the past few days I have had messages from women in Lisburn who have voiced their fear, for example of walking along the Lagan Towpath on their own and asking what more can be done to make these types of places, where people engage in reaction, more safe for everyone.