Civil servant fined £130 for speeding
A civil servant was fined caught speeding at Moneymore, was fined £130 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 19).
Joanne Downey (53) from Orchard Way, Portglenone, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and given three penalty points.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's van was detected travelling at 63mph in a 30mph zone at Main Street-Cookstown Road in the village at 10.10am on May 5 this year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant appeared to be "in a hurry" in a built-up area.
Most Popular
Admitting the offence a defence solicitor pleaded with the court to be lenient as the defendant was a carer for her elderly mother.
He said she required her licence to take her mother to medical appointments.
Advertisement
The solicitor said the defendant has been driving since 1988 and had admitted the offence at “the earliest opportunity”.
Imposing the penalties, Judge Mullan said the McCann would need to "keep an eye on her speed" in future.