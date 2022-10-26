Joanne Downey (53) from Orchard Way, Portglenone, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and given three penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's van was detected travelling at 63mph in a 30mph zone at Main Street-Cookstown Road in the village at 10.10am on May 5 this year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant appeared to be "in a hurry" in a built-up area.

Court hammer.

Admitting the offence a defence solicitor pleaded with the court to be lenient as the defendant was a carer for her elderly mother.

He said she required her licence to take her mother to medical appointments.

The solicitor said the defendant has been driving since 1988 and had admitted the offence at “the earliest opportunity”.