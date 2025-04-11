'Civilian worker' (56) pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting four women at Aldergrove military base
Raymond Christie, of Killead Road in Killead, is alleged to have committed offences between November 30 in 2022 and May 24, 2023, according to his charge sheet.
The charges are that he 'intentionally touched' four women, 'the circumstances being that the touching was sexual'.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said in June 2023 a member of the Army stationed at Aldergrove military base reported being sexually assaulted on two occasions by a civilian staff member.
The matter had been reported to Military Police and the civilian staff member was identified as the defendant, now said to be a "former employee on the base".
The member of the Army said whilst in the All Ranks Mess at the base a male had walked behind her and "touched her bottom in a brushing manner".
There were two further incidents during which the individual had to "physically move herself out of the path of this male due to his closeness to her. She feared on these two occasions that had she had not moved herself away from the male she would have been inappropriately touched again".
The prosecutor said another employee at the "Joint Service Flying Station at Aldergrove" said that in February 2023 in the Junior Ranks Mess a male had walked by her and "pressed his bum and the side of his hand against her buttock".
She said she limited when she attended the Mess but later found out he was called "Raymond". She said the incident influenced her decision to work away from the base.
Another member of the Army said in March 2023 whilst in the All Ranks Mess she was approached by a male who "brushed into her". She altered her daily activities to ensure she didn't cross paths with him.
Another member of staff employed under a military aircraft contract at Aldergrove said the defendant was "within her personal space staring at her" and then he "grabbed her buttock".
The case was adjourned to April 29 to fix a date for a contest.