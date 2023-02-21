Police have urged east Antrim residents to report any concerns about illegal drug use in the community to officers following the seizure of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs in the Larne area yesterday (Monday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from Larne and Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team, assisted by Tactical Support Group and Police Dog Cookie, conducted two premises searches in the Larne area on Monday, February 20.

"As a result of the searches, police seized a quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs. Enquiries are ongoing and a file will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’d encourage the public to continue reporting any suspicious activity, or concerns about illegal drug use in the community. This can be done through calling our non-emergency number 101 or by contacting your local Neighbourhood Policing Team. You can also make a report using our non-emergency reporting form https://crowd.in/vviOfX”

Police seized a quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs.