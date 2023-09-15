Class A drugs and cash seized during Newtownabbey search
Two people are “assisting police with their enquiries” after Class A drugs and cash were seized by police during a search in Newtownabbey today (Friday).
Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Your District Support Team assisted by local Neighbourhood Policing colleagues conducted a search under warrant in Newtownabbey today (September 15).
"Items recovered included £25,000 of Class A drugs and £5,000 cash.
“Two people were arrested and are assisting us with our enquiries.”