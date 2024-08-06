Class A drugs worth £50k seized during Ballymena search

By Helena McManus
Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 14:50 BST

A man was arrested and Class A drugs worth £50k seized during a search in Ballymena.

On Monday, August 5, the PSNI’s District Support Team acted in response to concerns the community raised with them and carried out a search of a property in the town.

A police spokesperson said: “This led to the seizure of suspected Class A controlled drugs estimated to have a street value of over £50,000 and 15 bottles of alcohol.

"A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including three counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug. He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

A man was arrested and Class A drugs worth £50k seized during a search in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A man was arrested and Class A drugs worth £50k seized during a search in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
“Through Operation Dealbreaker, we are committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets and holding those who peddle them to account through our courts.

"If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs in our community please contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”

