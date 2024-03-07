Class B drugs seizure in Carrickfergus: woman arrested in relation to investigation has been released
In a statement on Thursday, March 7, the PSNI said: “Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team have made an arrest while out on patrol today in relation to a quantity of Class B drugs. One woman has been arrested and is currently assisting us with our enquiries."
In an update on Friday (March 8), police said the woman was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Police added: "If you have any information you would like to report, please contact us on 101 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.
“We are committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.
“You can also report anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”