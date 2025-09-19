A man from Claudy has been convicted of claiming more than £13,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Esmund Temple, aged 69, of Irwin Crescent, claimed Universal Credit totalling £13,560 whilst failing to declare capital.

He is the latest person in Northern Ireland to be taken to court for benefit fraud by the Department for Communities.

The case was dealt with at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court where he was given three months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department.

The money which had been wrongfully obtained has been repaid in full.