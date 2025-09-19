Claudy man sentenced for benefit fraud of more than £13,000

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Sep 2025, 18:27 BST
A man from Claudy has been convicted of claiming more than £13,000 in benefits he was not entitled to.

Esmund Temple, aged 69, of Irwin Crescent, claimed Universal Credit totalling £13,560 whilst failing to declare capital.

Most Popular

He is the latest person in Northern Ireland to be taken to court for benefit fraud by the Department for Communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The case was dealt with at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court where he was given three months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department.

The money which had been wrongfully obtained has been repaid in full.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice