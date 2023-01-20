AA McGuckian Ltd, Drumbare Road, Cloughmills, was convicted and fined £1250 plus £15 offender levy.
The case arose as a result of issues found during an inspection by DAERA of AA McGuckian Ltd farm premises. No environmental enrichment material was available for the pigs and some doors to pens had gaps at the bottom with sharp rusty edges that could cause injury to the animals.
The company had also failed to dispose of a pig carcass. One pen was discovered to have a dead pig amongst the living ones.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said it “gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. Any breaches are investigated thoroughly and offenders prosecuted as necessary.”