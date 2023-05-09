A man is in a critical condition after an assault in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Appealing for information following the incident, Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "Police received a report shortly before 9.50am this morning, Tuesday 9th May, that a 31-year-old man was found seriously injured at a house in the Drumawillin Park area of Ballycastle.

"It is believed the man was injured following an assault at a house in the Riverview Park area of Armoy sometime over the weekend. The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One man, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time."

Editorial image.

The officer continued: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would be keen to speak to anyone who was in the Riverview Park or Drumawillin Park areas over the weekend and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 497 of 09/05/23."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .