A banned herd keeper was sentenced today (Tuesday, October 21) at Lisburn Court on a charge of breaching a disqualification order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Steele (55) of Gobrana Road, Glenavy, Crumlin, was handed five months imprisonment and £25 offender levy.

He had previously pleaded guilty of the charge under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case arose following the discovery of animals on land known to belong to Steele.

Lisburn Magistrates Court. Image: Google

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) officers carried out an inspection and four animals present were later confirmed to have been recently purchased by him in breach of his disqualification order.

A disqualification order is granted upon conviction of serious animal welfare offences. It disqualifies a person from keeping, owning or being party to any arrangement where animals are owned or kept.