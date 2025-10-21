Co Antrim: banned herd keeper handed custodial sentence over disqualification breach

Published 21st Oct 2025, 16:14 BST
A banned herd keeper was sentenced today (Tuesday, October 21) at Lisburn Court on a charge of breaching a disqualification order.

James Steele (55) of Gobrana Road, Glenavy, Crumlin, was handed five months imprisonment and £25 offender levy.

He had previously pleaded guilty of the charge under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

The case arose following the discovery of animals on land known to belong to Steele.

Lisburn Magistrates Court. Image: Googleplaceholder image
Lisburn Magistrates Court. Image: Google

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) officers carried out an inspection and four animals present were later confirmed to have been recently purchased by him in breach of his disqualification order.

A disqualification order is granted upon conviction of serious animal welfare offences. It disqualifies a person from keeping, owning or being party to any arrangement where animals are owned or kept.

