Co Antrim blaze being treated as arson

The incident happened this morning (July 3) in the Queen Street area.

Detectives have now appealed to the public to help with their investigations, including anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported just after 11.45am that a bin and a tyre had been pushed against the door of a property in the Queen Street area and set alight.

Queen Street, Ballymena. Picture: Google

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“Thankfully, no-one was present in the property at the time but this was a reckless incident which has caused significant damage to the front door.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, and we would ask anyone with any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 740 of 3/7/22.”