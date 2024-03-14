Co Antrim drink driver made 'foolish decision' to drive home rather than get taxi

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Declan Murray (55), from Bannside, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that on December 29 last, police received a report of a drink driver on the Hillhead Road, Toome.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lawyer said when police responded they saw the suspected vehicle turning into a driveway at Bannside.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The prosecutor said police noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and he provided a specimen which indicated he was over the limit. He later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 58 mcgs in breath.

Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said it was the first "error in a car" the defendant has made.