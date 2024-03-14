Co Antrim drink driver made 'foolish decision' to drive home rather than get taxi

A Toome motorist who took the "foolish decision" decision to drive rather than get a taxi, has lost his licence for 12 months.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:55 GMT
Declan Murray (55), from Bannside, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that on December 29 last, police received a report of a drink driver on the Hillhead Road, Toome.

The lawyer said when police responded they saw the suspected vehicle turning into a driveway at Bannside.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
The prosecutor said police noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and he provided a specimen which indicated he was over the limit. He later provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 58 mcgs in breath.

Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said it was the first "error in a car" the defendant has made.

He explained he had been at The Elk and instead of getting a taxi had made the foolish decision to drive.