Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Co Antrim hydroelectric operator fined for fisheries related offences

A Ballycastle hydroelectric operator was fined a total of £815 for fisheries related offences, at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, today (Friday).
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:36 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 18:36 BST

Eoin McCambridge of Cushendall Road, was found guilty of two breaches of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breaches were: wilfully obstructs the passage of the fry of salmon, trout or eels; and impeding an authorised person while carrying out their duties.

On August 11, 2022, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were carrying out salmon habitat enhancement works on the Carey River. While these works were taking place a discolouration in the water course was observed.

An investigation of the potential pollution was conducted upstream by the officers. On arrival at a hydroelectric site owned and operated by McCambridge, an excavator was observed operating in the river.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was heard at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The officers instructed him to cease all in river works immediately as there was no permit (Section 48 permit) in place to allow the works.

Following investigation, it was discovered during interviews with McCambridge, false information, including name and address, had been provided.

The total fine of £815 included: £400, wilfully obstructs the passage of the fry of salmon, trout or eels; £400, impeding an authorised person while carrying out their duties; and £15 offender levy.

DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement says it is committed to pursuing those who fish illegally. It added: “If you are aware or suspect illegal fishing, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries on 0300 200 7860 or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.”