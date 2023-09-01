Co Antrim hydroelectric operator fined for fisheries related offences
Eoin McCambridge of Cushendall Road, was found guilty of two breaches of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breaches were: wilfully obstructs the passage of the fry of salmon, trout or eels; and impeding an authorised person while carrying out their duties.
On August 11, 2022, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were carrying out salmon habitat enhancement works on the Carey River. While these works were taking place a discolouration in the water course was observed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An investigation of the potential pollution was conducted upstream by the officers. On arrival at a hydroelectric site owned and operated by McCambridge, an excavator was observed operating in the river.
The officers instructed him to cease all in river works immediately as there was no permit (Section 48 permit) in place to allow the works.
Following investigation, it was discovered during interviews with McCambridge, false information, including name and address, had been provided.
The total fine of £815 included: £400, wilfully obstructs the passage of the fry of salmon, trout or eels; £400, impeding an authorised person while carrying out their duties; and £15 offender levy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement says it is committed to pursuing those who fish illegally. It added: “If you are aware or suspect illegal fishing, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries on 0300 200 7860 or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.”