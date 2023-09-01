A Ballycastle hydroelectric operator was fined a total of £815 for fisheries related offences, at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, today (Friday).

Eoin McCambridge of Cushendall Road, was found guilty of two breaches of legislation as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breaches were: wilfully obstructs the passage of the fry of salmon, trout or eels; and impeding an authorised person while carrying out their duties.

On August 11, 2022, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were carrying out salmon habitat enhancement works on the Carey River. While these works were taking place a discolouration in the water course was observed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation of the potential pollution was conducted upstream by the officers. On arrival at a hydroelectric site owned and operated by McCambridge, an excavator was observed operating in the river.

The case was heard at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The officers instructed him to cease all in river works immediately as there was no permit (Section 48 permit) in place to allow the works.

Following investigation, it was discovered during interviews with McCambridge, false information, including name and address, had been provided.

The total fine of £815 included: £400, wilfully obstructs the passage of the fry of salmon, trout or eels; £400, impeding an authorised person while carrying out their duties; and £15 offender levy.

Advertisement

Advertisement