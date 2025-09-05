Co Antrim: man (40) is charged with sexually assaulting female
George Erasmus Stikukutu Muduva (40), of Tower Link, is alleged to have committed an offence on July 26 this year.
The charge is that he 'intentionally touched (a female), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that (the female) so consented'.
He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
A prosecutor said the full case file is due with her department from police by October 9.
A defence solicitor said the defendant is a "part-time care worker". The case was adjourned to October 14.