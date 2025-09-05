Co Antrim: man (40) is charged with sexually assaulting female

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:55 BST
A man with an Antrim town address is accused of sexually assaulting a female.

George Erasmus Stikukutu Muduva (40), of Tower Link, is alleged to have committed an offence on July 26 this year.

Most Popular

The charge is that he 'intentionally touched (a female), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that (the female) so consented'.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A prosecutor said the full case file is due with her department from police by October 9.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is a "part-time care worker". The case was adjourned to October 14.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice