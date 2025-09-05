A man with an Antrim town address is accused of sexually assaulting a female.

George Erasmus Stikukutu Muduva (40), of Tower Link, is alleged to have committed an offence on July 26 this year.

The charge is that he 'intentionally touched (a female), the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that she did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that (the female) so consented'.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

A prosecutor said the full case file is due with her department from police by October 9.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is a "part-time care worker". The case was adjourned to October 14.