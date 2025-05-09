Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A 40-year-old man has admitted a charge of stalking.

Shaun Dougan, with an address listed as Ballynafie Road at Portglenone but now, the court was told, living at Clooney Road near Ahoghill, committed the offence between February and April last year, according to his charge sheet.