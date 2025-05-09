Co Antrim man (40) pleads guilty to stalking

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 9th May 2025, 12:20 BST
A 40-year-old man has admitted a charge of stalking.

Shaun Dougan, with an address listed as Ballynafie Road at Portglenone but now, the court was told, living at Clooney Road near Ahoghill, committed the offence between February and April last year, according to his charge sheet.

The case at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 6, was adjourned to June 17 for a pre-sentence report.

