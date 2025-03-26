Co Antrim man (56) is charged with sexually assaulting four women

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST

A 56-year-old man is accused of five counts of sexual assault against four women.

Raymond Christie, of Killead Road in Killead, is alleged to have committed offences between November 30 in 2022 and May 24, 2023, according to his charge sheet.

The charges are that he 'intentionally touched' four women, 'the circumstances being that the touching was sexual'.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the full details of the allegations have yet to be outlined but a defence barrister said it was accepted the charges are "serious".

The case was adjourned to April 8 to get the "attitude" of the defendant to the charges.

