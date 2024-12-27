Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man alleged to have assaulted his partner is accused of telling police: "Hopefully this is the last time I am in custody, the next time will be for murder."

Tiarnach O'Kane (29), of Main Street, Rasharkin, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on November 17 and November 18 this year.

He is also charged with assaulting his then partner on June 25 and September 17 this year and domestic abuse between February and December this year.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from a police station.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Objecting to bail, a police officer said the woman is now no longer in a relationship with the defendant but the relationship had began in January this year.

The woman told police that following a family bereavement in February the defendant began drinking "as a coping mechanism" and he "became very controlling and jealous".

He did not like her spending time with her friends and would become angry and make accusations, the court was told. On June 25 he "slapped her multiple times in the face".

On September 17 the woman said the defendant grabbed her by the hair and "stuck his fingers in her mouth" to stop her from screaming.

On November 17 this year the couple were in the Bridge Bar near Dunloy and when they arrived at an address the defendant attacked her, hitting her numerous times to the face and she "suffered a suspected broken nose".

On November 18 the couple had attended the Scenic Inn near Armoy and the defendant told people the woman's injuries were caused by him hitting her accidentally with his phone.

In the beer garden he used the back of his hand to hit her on the nose causing it to bleed.

The officer said when interviewed the defendant denied the allegations and "admitted to causing an accidental injury with his mobile phone on one occasion".

The officer said when being charged the defendant told police: "Hopefully this is the last time I am in custody. If not the next time will be for murder".

The officer said police had "significant concerns" for the victim.

A defence barrister said the defendant denied the incidents "bar one incident" involving an "accident" with a mobile phone.

The lawyer said the comment made to police in custody had been "in the heat of the moment".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a strange away of dealing with his upset, threatening to murder someone."

Refusing bail, the judge told the defendant: "The comment you made in the custody suite is quite chilling. You were facing very serious allegations of assaulting the complainant and you make a comment threatening to murder her.

"Now, that may have been in the heat of the moment and you may not have carried out that threat but equally it may be indicative of somebody, in the context of facing allegations that date back over months, that you just can't help yourself from assaulting this vulnerable individual."

The judge said there was a risk of offending and a risk of interference with the complainant.

The defendant was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 13.