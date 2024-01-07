Co Antrim man found with Class C drug in Cookstown is jailed for three months

A Co Antrim man found with a Class C drug when police stopped his car and searched him in Cookstown, has been given a three-month jail sentence.

Samuel Finlay, aged 28, from Beechwood Avenue in Ahoghill, admitted unlawfully possessing Gabapentin on September 19 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police stopped a silver BMW car at Church Street in Cookstown and carried out a search of the vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said while searching Finlay they found a strip of Class C tablets on him and he was arrested.

A defence lawyer said it was a very small amount of drugs, and the defendant was presently serving a custodial sentence with a release date of November next year.

Imposing the three-month sentence, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Finlay it would not affect his release date.