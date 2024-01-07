Co Antrim man found with Class C drug in Cookstown is jailed for three months
Samuel Finlay, aged 28, from Beechwood Avenue in Ahoghill, admitted unlawfully possessing Gabapentin on September 19 last year.
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that police stopped a silver BMW car at Church Street in Cookstown and carried out a search of the vehicle.
Prosecuting counsel said while searching Finlay they found a strip of Class C tablets on him and he was arrested.
A defence lawyer said it was a very small amount of drugs, and the defendant was presently serving a custodial sentence with a release date of November next year.
Imposing the three-month sentence, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Finlay it would not affect his release date.
The district judge also made a destruction order in respect of the drugs.