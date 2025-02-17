The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A man who was on prison release licence has been in court after £30 fuel was not paid for at a shop in Crumlin.

Patrick Close (26), with an address listed as Tromery Drive in Crumlin, admitted a charge of making off without paying in relation to May 31 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told a male had entered the shop and said he had no means to pay for the fuel and provided details.

The vehicle was insured to the defendant and police attended his address.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a previous record and was on prison release licence.

The barrister said the defendant had been with a "friend" at the filling station and the friend had gone in to pay for the fuel and came out and told the defendant it has been paid.

The barrister said he told the defendant there was a defence "in respect of dishonesty" but that the defendant instructed "he didn't want to get this friend in any trouble" and was pleading guilty to the offence of 'making off without paying'.

The defendant was given a one-year conditional discharge.