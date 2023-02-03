Police have praised the ‘immense bravery’ of the victim of a 57-year-old Co Antrim man sentenced today (Friday, February 3) for ‘sickening’ child sexual abuse.

The man from the Ahoghill area was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court for sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and indecent exposure.

He cannot be named in order to protect the victim’s identity.

The man will serve four years and three months in custody and four years and three months on licence. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Protection Order (SOPO) for five years.

Laganside Court.

Detective Inspector Paula Gilmore said: “This man’s actions are sickening. He abused the trust of his victim in the most abhorrent ways.

"The victim in this case displayed immense bravery and courage during the course of the investigation and trial and we would like to commend her for speaking out.

"We have a dedicated team of specially trained officers within the Police Service who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to be made amenable for their crimes.

