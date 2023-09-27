Register
Co Antrim man smashed taxi window at airport

A judge said taxi drivers are "akin to a public servant and the last thing they need is for somebody to smash their window".
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Daniel Clarke (26), of Birch Hill Meadows in Antrim, who pleaded guilty to criminal damage which happened on June 21 last year around 10.30pm.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the taxi incident happened at Belfast International Airport.

A prosecutor said a taxi driver said a group approached him and asked to be taken to Antrim and Belfast but he turned down the request as he was waiting for a pre-booked fare.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The prosecutor said the three males had been "off-loaded from an earlier outbound flight to Palma". The court heard Clarke punched the passenger window causing it to shatter. The defendant was identified by CCTV and admitted the offence when interviewed.

Judge Broderick fined the defendant £150 and ordered him to pay £282 compensation for the broken window.

The judge said: "This was foolish but for the taxi driver, who are akin to a public servant - they are providing a public service getting people from the airport to their home destination - the last thing they need is someone to smash their window. Perhaps alcohol was a factor but it is by no means any excuse."