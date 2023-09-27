A judge said taxi drivers are "akin to a public servant and the last thing they need is for somebody to smash their window".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking to Daniel Clarke (26), of Birch Hill Meadows in Antrim, who pleaded guilty to criminal damage which happened on June 21 last year around 10.30pm.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the taxi incident happened at Belfast International Airport.

A prosecutor said a taxi driver said a group approached him and asked to be taken to Antrim and Belfast but he turned down the request as he was waiting for a pre-booked fare.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The prosecutor said the three males had been "off-loaded from an earlier outbound flight to Palma". The court heard Clarke punched the passenger window causing it to shatter. The defendant was identified by CCTV and admitted the offence when interviewed.

Judge Broderick fined the defendant £150 and ordered him to pay £282 compensation for the broken window.