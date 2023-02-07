A Co Antrim man, who threatened to get a top IRA man to burn the house of a Lurgan family, has been given a suspended sentence.

Matthew Savage, aged 20, from Mull Road, Antrim, was charged with threats to damage property, common assault and interference with vehicles.

A prosecutor told Craigavon Magistrates Court that on February 2, 2022 police received a report of an unknown male trying to steal a car in the Forest Glade area of Lurgan and fighting with people in the street.

When police arrived the defendant was being held on the ground and residents claimed the defendant had been inside a car belonging to a local man.

The prosecutor said: “Then he went to another address and began banging on the front door and the defendant then began punching the injured party, leading them falling to the ground and which involved in a struggle.

"The injured party’s mother became aware of the commotion at the front door. She came outside and the defendant has become aggressive towards her and threatened to get a top IRA man to burn her house down.”

Mr Savage’s solicitor said her client is 18 and was 17 at the time and has an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and mental health issues.

District Judge Bernie Kelly asked: “How much alcohol does his registered GP recommend he takes with his autistic spectrum? I can tell you the answer to that and I am not medically qualified none, nada, zilch. And how drunk was he on this occasion?”

The solicitor said she was advised that he was intoxicated on this occasion.

District Judge Kelly said: “You cannot use a medical condition as some sort of mitigating feature when he ignores it to get himself that drunk. He can’t do both at the same time. He has either a medical condition, in respect of which he can’t drink or he drinks as much as he wants and we ignore his medical condition. He can’t have it both ways.”

The district judge also asked why a child under 18 years of age was doing ‘in Craigavon, full drunk, when he lives in Antrim?’

His solicitor said he was in the Lurgan area seeing a friend.

District Judge Kelly said: "He is actually very lucky that the members of the public on this occasion decided to restrain him pending police arrival. It could have been worse.”

Savage’s solicitor said: “He was stranded and unable to get back to Ballymena. Saw this car and keys in the car and got into it for heat and turned the keys on for heat. He then saw the lights on in a house across the road and went over there to see if they could help him on how to get home to Ballymena.”

The district judge said: “He has compounded all of this by not attending his probation appointments. He doesn’t realise the leap he has made from the youth court to the adult court. He is at risk of going to prison.”

