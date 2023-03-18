A court has heard how police responded to a report of a man running in and out of traffic and he then told police he was a "member of the paramilitaries" and that officers were "going to be targetted".

Details of the incident which took place in the the Antrim Road area of Ballymena were outlined by a prosecutor at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 16.

Darren Bell (42), of Barra Street in Antrim town, was arrested and spat several times inside a police vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was sentenced on charges of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage relating to October 4 last year.

The case was heard at Ballymena courthouse.

The defendant was also sentenced on charges of being disorderly at Barra Street and assaulting a police officer on July 7 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police were told that for around an hour between 10am and 11am, the defendant had been shouting "vulgar and threatening language out the window of his home".

Bell ignored appeals and warnings to calm down and he became aggressive and attempted to spit on a police officer.

A defence barrister said Bell was in breach of a suspended prison sentence. He said the defendant had mental health issues which were "exacerbated by misuse of alcohol and cannabis".

Advertisement

Advertisement