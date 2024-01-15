A man jailed for downloading thousands of indecent images of children has won an appeal against his sentence.

Senior judges ruled today that William Sholdis should be released and instead ordered to complete three years probation.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan described him as a “pathetic figure” who has shown insight into the extent of his crimes.

Sholdis, 33, was arrested after PSNI child protection officers searched his home near Ballyclare in March 2021.

The Royal Courts of Justice, Belfast. Picture: Google

A number of devices were seized, including a laptop fitted with anti-forensics software. Police uncovered nearly 5,000 photographs and videos, along with search terms indicating an interest in indecent images of children.

Some of the pictures were in the most serious category, but there was no evidence that he had shared or uploaded any of the files.

In November last year Sholdis received a 12-month sentence after pleading guilty to a series of charges of making and possessing indecent images .

The original term was split between four months in custody and eight months on licence.

Defence lawyers challenged the sentence imposed, arguing that supervised help in the community would be of greater benefit in dealing with his issues.

Sholdis suffers from autism and was bullied at school, still lives with his parents and has never had an intimate relationship, the Court of Appeal was told.

The payroll administrator originally found the illegal material through a spam email and felt “ashamed” that his actions had helped to support abuse of children.

Barrister Mark Barlow submitted: “He fell down the rabbit hole and, because of his personal characteristics and circumstances, simply couldn’t stop himself.”

His family have since been forced to relocate amid community tensions about the offences.

Counsel for the Public Prosecution Service, Mark Farrell, responded by highlighting the aggravating features in the case.

Images were discovered on six devices as part of offending over a period of 19 months.

Ruling on the appeal, Dame Siobhan stressed the court’s “abhorrence” to crimes related to the abuse of children.

Based on a probation report on Sholdis, however, she found that he has shown genuine remorse and a motivation not to re-offend.

“Due to the personal circumstances, particularly his immaturity, isolation and lack of sexual knowledge, he presented as a pathetic figure,” the Chief Justice said.

“We think this appellant is insightful of the pernicious nature of this type of offending.”

With the two months Sholdis has already served in prison identified as a deterrent feature, she confirmed that his original sentence is to be substituted for a three-year probation order.

Dame Siobhan explained: “To further protect society and prevent a recurrence of this sickening behaviour, we are imposing the maximum (possible) period of community supervision.”