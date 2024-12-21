Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist who parked within the limit of a pedestrian crossing has been fined £60.

James McGirr (44), of The Oaks in Randalstown, committed the offence at the town's Main Street at 6pm on October 9 this year.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, but pleaded guilty by post.

A prosecutor said police noticed a vehicle had been left unattended within the limits of a pedestrian crossing and the defendant then approached and said he was the driver.

The court heard the offence does not carry penalty points but is a fine only. The defendant was fined £60.