Co Antrim motorist fined for parking within limits of pedestrian crossing

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2024, 10:00 GMT
A motorist who parked within the limit of a pedestrian crossing has been fined £60.

James McGirr (44), of The Oaks in Randalstown, committed the offence at the town's Main Street at 6pm on October 9 this year.

The defendant was not present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, but pleaded guilty by post.

A prosecutor said police noticed a vehicle had been left unattended within the limits of a pedestrian crossing and the defendant then approached and said he was the driver.

The court heard the offence does not carry penalty points but is a fine only. The defendant was fined £60.

