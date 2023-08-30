A motorist who made off after reversing into a parked car at Tesco in Crumlin has been given five penalty points and fined £100.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Sherianne Creber (50), of Crosshill Road, Crumlin, admitted charges of failing to stop, remain and report a collision and being an unaccompanied L driver on January 11 this year.

The incident, in which the other vehicle had damage to a bumper, was caught on CCTV and the defendant's number plate was noted.

Police had gone to the defendant's home and found a vehicle there had "slight damage" to the rear.