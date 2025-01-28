The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A property developer was over the drink drive limit after getting into a Range Rover at a hotel in County Antrim just before Christmas, a court was told.

Sam Morrison (72), of Islandreagh Road near Dunadry, had been at the Dunadry Hotel on December 23 last year, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard.

The defendant was at court on Tuesday and admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath. He had a charge of assaulting a police officer on December 23 withdrawn after accepting a caution.

Charges of resisting the officer and failing to provide a sample to police on December 23 were withdrawn by a prosecutor.

The court was told that on December 23 last year police received a report that the defendant was at the Dunadry Hotel and "was trying to drive off in his Range Rover".

He was suspected of being under the influence and when taken to a police station he had an alcohol in breath evidential reading of 73 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence KC said a number of references were supplied to the court regarding the "self-made" property developer.

The senior barrister said the defendant had made an "enormous positive contribution to society in general" throughout his life and to "his local community in particular". He said the defendant had been driving for over 55 years.

The lawyer said the court appearance was a "matter of considerable personal embarrassment" to the defendant who "despite his success is a very private person who very much keeps himself to himself".

The defence added: "He is not a person who seeks, or is comfortable with, being in the public eye."

The lawyer said the defendant is a "very industrious man from a modest background who is very much self-made and who has been a very strong advocate of sharing his good fortune with those in greater need".

The KC said the defendant has played a "critical role in developing employment for hundreds of people" and had "played a pivotal role in developing local infrastructure".

The lawyer said on December 23 "the distance that was driven" was short and there were no reports of any other road users being inconvenienced.

When police arrived at his home the vehicle was "parked carefully without any signs of any problem" within a garage.

The lawyer said the defendant had some drink when he returned home but accepted that he would have been over the limit when behind the wheel. He said the defendant "might have consumed three pints" at the hotel.

The KC asked the judge to take into account the defendant's "exceptional previous character" and long driving record and to "take into consideration the very considerable contribution he has made to society and the community".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant he had reflected upon "everything said on your behalf"; his "previous good record"; his guilty plea; and "I have read the testimonials and references that attest to your previous good character".

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £500. He will then have to re-sit his test to get back on the roads.